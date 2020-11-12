Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., audit committee followed by regular meeting, on Zoom. For info: www.franklincsd.org
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Oneonta City Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs, noon, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
