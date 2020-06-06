Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONDAY
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
New Lisbon Planning Board, 8 p.m., web conference.
Oneonta City Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m. To be livestreamed at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Board/Health Board/ Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom tinyurl.com/ydbpg5h9, Meeting ID: 873 3123 7041, Password: 562365.
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 7 p.m., via Google Meet.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., web conference.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Conditions Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 State Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., Worcester Fire House.
