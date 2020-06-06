Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MONDAY

Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

New Lisbon Planning Board, 8 p.m., web conference.

Oneonta City Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m. To be livestreamed at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Board/Health Board/ Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom tinyurl.com/ydbpg5h9, Meeting ID: 873 3123 7041, Password: 562365.

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 7 p.m., via Google Meet.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., web conference.

Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Conditions Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 State Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., Worcester Fire House.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

