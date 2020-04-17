Call ahead to find out if a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY - No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Afton Education Board, 7 p.m., board room across from the District Office.

Bainbridge-Guildford Education Board, 6:30 p.m., www.bgcsd.org for information or remote access.

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Municipal Building.

Delaware Education Board and DCMO BOCES, 5 p.m., High School Media Library.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Gilbertsville- Mount Upton Education Board, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Sidney Education Board, 6:30 p.m., high school library.

Sidney Village Board Meeting and Public Hearing, 7 p.m., via Zoom, for info www.villageofsidney.org

Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.

Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.

Walton Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

Worcester Education Board, 6:30 p.m., video conference at www.worcestercs.org

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you