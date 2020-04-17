Call ahead to find out if a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY - No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Afton Education Board, 7 p.m., board room across from the District Office.
Bainbridge-Guildford Education Board, 6:30 p.m., www.bgcsd.org for information or remote access.
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Municipal Building.
Delaware Education Board and DCMO BOCES, 5 p.m., High School Media Library.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Gilbertsville- Mount Upton Education Board, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Sidney Education Board, 6:30 p.m., high school library.
Sidney Village Board Meeting and Public Hearing, 7 p.m., via Zoom, for info www.villageofsidney.org
Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.
Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.
Walton Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
Worcester Education Board, 6:30 p.m., video conference at www.worcestercs.org
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
