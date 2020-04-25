Call ahead in case a meeting has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., remote meeting. For details: www.oneonta.ny.us/.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., remote meeting. For details: www.oneonta.ny.us/.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

