Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY

No meetings reported.

SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45, Town Municipal Building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Cobleskill Planning Board telephone conference, 7 p.m., 518-296-1200 access code: 169746

Delaware Central School Education Board, 5 p.m., High School Media Library Center.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 5 p.m., Zoom tinyurl.com/y85hrzxl

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Education Board, 7 p.m., vocal music room.

Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.

Unatego School Board, 7 p.m., High School Room 93

Walton Education Board superintendent finalist Community Forum, 6 p.m., to register call 607-865-4116 ext 6130 or email cphraner@waltoncds.org

TUESDAY

Charlotte Valley Education Board, noon to 8 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.

Cherry Valley- Springfield Education Board, 7 p.m., school room 145.

Cooperstown Education Board, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., school library.

Delaware Education Board, Noon to 8 p.m., middle school library.

Milford Education Board, 2 to 8 p.m., school distance learning room.

Morris Education Board, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schenevus Education Board, 6:30. Draper room.

Stamford Village,7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., school room 93.

Walton Education Board, 6 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

Worcester Education Board special meeting, 6:30 p.m., school library.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

