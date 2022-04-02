Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 29, 29 Academy St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., budget workshop, high school media library center.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Parks & Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, Fly Creek. Historic Demolition Committee appointments.
Schoharie Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 2:30 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, Oneonta. To discuss matters leading to appointment of new superintendent.
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta City Common Council, 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper Room.
Walton Central School District Board of Educaiton, 6 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
