Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 29, 29 Academy St. 

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., budget workshop, high school media library center. 

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks & Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, Fly Creek. Historic Demolition Committee appointments. 

Schoharie Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St. 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 2:30 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, Oneonta. To discuss matters leading to appointment of new superintendent.  

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Oneonta City Common Council, 6:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper Room. 

Walton Central School District Board of Educaiton, 6 p.m., high school board room. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

