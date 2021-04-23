Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium.
Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education and DCMO BOCES annual meeting, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. For more info: www.franklincsd.org.
Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., DCMO BOCES annual meeting.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
