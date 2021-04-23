Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported. 

MONDAY

Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St. 

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane. 

TUESDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. 

Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education and DCMO BOCES annual meeting, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. For more info: www.franklincsd.org.

Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., DCMO BOCES annual meeting. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

