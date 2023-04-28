Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities, Technology and Parks, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 5:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m. budget hearing; 7:30 p.m., regular meeting.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, annual budget hearing, 6:30 p.m., followed by board meeting.

Walton Central School District Board of Education public hearing on 2023-24 school budget, 6 p.m., high school board room. Regular business meeting to follow.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

