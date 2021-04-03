Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Cooperstown Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., organizational meeting; 7 p.m., tentative budget presentation, second floor ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta City Common Council. 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
