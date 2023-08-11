Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Conesville Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1306 State Route 990V.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Huntington Memorial Library board, 3 p.m., second floor study, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.
Laurens Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chamber, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Landmarks and Historic Preservation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chamber, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil & Water District Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills. For board members and employees.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Gilbertsville Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village office, 107 Lovers Lane.
Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Work Group, 6 p.m., town hall. Will review accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Draper room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
