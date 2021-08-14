Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education and Unadilla Valley Central School District Board of Education, joint work session, 5:30 p.m., Columbus Public House, Sherburne. Purpose: To discuss shared services.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
