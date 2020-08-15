Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unadilla Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Bainbridge Village Board of Trustees 6:30 p.m. Bainbridge Town Hall, 15 N. Main St. Call 607-967-7373 for access.
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Zoom or firehouse, 610 E. Main St. Call 518-234-4661 for info.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
