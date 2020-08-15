Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unadilla Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Bainbridge Village Board of Trustees 6:30 p.m. Bainbridge Town Hall, 15 N. Main St.  Call 607-967-7373 for access.

Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Zoom or firehouse, 610 E. Main St. Call  518-234-4661 for info.

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St. 

Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St. 

Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

