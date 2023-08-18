Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County budget workshop, 10:30 a.m., basement budget lab, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

