Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Long Range Committee, 6 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Finance Committee, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Personnel Committee, 7:30 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room, high school. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

