SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., tinyurl.com/y3l5v6fv

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported. 

