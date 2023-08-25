Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent's office. 

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116. Purpose: hiring personnel. 

Oneonta City Common Council, 5 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

