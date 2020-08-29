Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

No meetings reported.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 6 p.m., executive session only. 

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofOneonta 

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

