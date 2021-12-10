Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Andes Planning Board, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Morris village and town board joint meeting, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Negotiations Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Bainbridge Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 15 N. Main St.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, two public hearings followed by regular meeting, 7 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office distance learning room.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper Room.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
