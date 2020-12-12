Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 6 p.m., Zoom. To access: 607-865-6531.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m. high school media library center.
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m,
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.