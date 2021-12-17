Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Ethics Board, 4 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St. Virtual conference call number: 267-807-9495. Access code: 886-198-158.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.,
Otsego County Board of Representatives Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
