Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Otsego Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town building, Fly Creek. Year-end and organizational business. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

