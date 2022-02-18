Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
