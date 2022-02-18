Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

Tags

Trending Video