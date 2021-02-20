Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
