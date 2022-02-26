Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
