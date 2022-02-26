Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video