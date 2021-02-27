Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, budget workshop, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

New Lisbon Town Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. To be live streamed on Facebook.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9:35 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. To be livestreamed on Facebook.  

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., policy committee; 6 p.m., regular meeting, live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.



