Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., virtual. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30p.m., elementary gym. 

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., virtual, stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.

West Oneonta Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

