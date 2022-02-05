Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., virtual. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30p.m., elementary gym.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., virtual, stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
West Oneonta Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
