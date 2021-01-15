SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Coalition of Watershed Towns, 6:15 p.m., on Zoom. Email Kelly.blakeslee@co.delaware.ny.us for access info.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta
Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
