SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Gilbertsville Village Board, 7 p.m., 3 Commercial St.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.
Oneonta City Economic Development, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Redistricting Committee, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Village of Laurens Republican Caucus, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.
