Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

MONDAY

CCE Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Zoom. For access info: 607-865-6531.

City of Oneonta Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

City of Oneonta Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office. 

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Village of Cherry Valley Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Walton Central School District Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., board room. 

William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, annual meeting, 7 p.m., library, 42 Gardiner Place, Walton.

Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse. Purpose: Proposed building project discussion.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

