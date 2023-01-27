Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY

Butternuts town board 7 p.m., Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School cafeteria, 1 to 3 p.m., public hearing on town comprehensive plan update.

SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Afton Free Library. 

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

TUESDAY

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Economic Development, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

