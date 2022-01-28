Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

No meetings reported

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. Executive session regarding legal matter.

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

