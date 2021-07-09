Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Cooperstown Parks Board, 3 p.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Squad Meeting, 7 p.m., Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut St.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

New Lisbon Planning Board, 8 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Cooperstown Water and Sewer Board, 9 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architecture Review Board, 5 p.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

