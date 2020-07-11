Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.