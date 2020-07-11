Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, re-organizational Skype meeting, 7 p.m., to be streamed at aftoncsd.org

Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, re-organizational and regular meeting, 7 p.m., Harbaugh Hall.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, re-organizational/regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Worcester Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

