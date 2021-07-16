SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Village Board/Board of Water Commissioners/Health Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., village office building, 22 Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
