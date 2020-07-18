Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Coalition of Watershed Towns, 6:15 p.m., Call 607-832-5434 or email Kelly.blakeslee@co.delaware.ny.us for access to the Zoom meeting.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unadilla Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library, 193 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. For info: boe@unatego.stier.org.
TUESDAY
Bainbridge Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 15 N. Main St. For public access info: 607-967-7373.
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St,.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., available for livestream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta or by phone at 1 646 558-8656, ID: 813 9040 1268; Audio PIN: N/A, enter # again; Password: 211989#.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 84 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.