SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school board room.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
