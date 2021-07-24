Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village office building, 22 Main St. 

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office. 

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 4:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Council, 4 p.m. Common Council chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you