Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Walton William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m. On Zoom. Call 607-865-5929 for access information.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

