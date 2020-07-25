Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Walton William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m. On Zoom. Call 607-865-5929 for access information.
