Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the July 4 holiday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education reorganizational meeting, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium, 29 Academy St.

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

 

Walton Central School District Board of Education re-organizational and regular meeting, 6 p.m., board room. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

