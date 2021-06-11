Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Eduction, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Live streamed on district's YouTube channel.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., cafeteria.
