MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

TUESDAY

Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., on Zoom. 

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Eduction, 6:30 p.m.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Live streamed on district's YouTube channel. 

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., cafeteria.

