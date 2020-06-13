Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Municipal Building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., High School Media Library.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation proposed statewide Trout Stream Management Plan discussion, 9:30 a.m., Zoom, tinyurl.com/y8mupv75. ID: 848 2323 6422. The one tap mobile number: +16465588656,84823236422#.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 11:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. To be streamed live on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd.
Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., vocal music room.
Unatego Central School Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., room 93.
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., to be livestreamed at youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper Room.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., public hearing followed by regular meeting, to be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.
To make changes to listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
