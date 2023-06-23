Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported. 

MONDAY

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Four County Library System building, Vestal.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m. performing arts center. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

