SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education budget workshop, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., public hearing on use of Repair Reserve funds not to exceed $51,270.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
