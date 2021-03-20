Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., video or phone conference. For access info: 607-865-6531.

Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center. 

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 1 p.m., videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education second joint budget review workshop followed by board approval of 2021-22  budget, 6:30 p.m., elementary gymnasium. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

