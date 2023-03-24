Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
SATURDAY
Stamford Village Library Board of Trustees, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 84 Main St. Presentation with architect on proposed new library building.
SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 259 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board and employees, 1 to 3 p.m., Meadows, Classroom B, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
CCE of Delaware County Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Hamden. For online access: 607-865-6531.
Oneonta City Community Police Board, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 358 Main St.
Oneonta City Redistricting Commission, 7 p.m., public hearing, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
