SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center. 

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent's office. 

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m.,  Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

