Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., budget workshop and possible adoption, high school library media center.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7 p.m., to hear information on new highway garage and tractor.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

TUESDAY

No meetings reported

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you