Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., annual budget hearing followed by regular meeting.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Cooperstown Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5 p.m., via Zoom.

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St. Hearing on proposed budget.

Milford Central School District Board of Education budget hearing,7 p.m., followed by code of conduct public hearing on Zoom. For access: blang@milfordcentral.org

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular meeting to follow.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

