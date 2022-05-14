Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Schoharie County Democratic Committee, 7:30 p.m., 204 Main Bistro, Sharon Springs. 

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., virtual. For info: sbachman@4cls.org.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St. 

