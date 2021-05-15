Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., 

TUESDAY

Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom. 

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Franklin Board of Education, special meeting, 8 p.m. 

Oneonta Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

