SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.,
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.,
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Franklin Board of Education, special meeting, 8 p.m.
Oneonta Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
